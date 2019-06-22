Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Rothschild Village Hall
211 Grand Ave.
Rothschild, WI
Wausau - Keith D. Weister, 62, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at home under Aspirus hospice care with Deb, Tammy and Tracy by his side.

Keith was born on June 26, 1956, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Carol (Bielke) and Donald Weister, and served two years in the USMC. He worked at Kolbe and Kolbe for 10 years, retired from Graphic Packaging Int. after 33 years.

He is survived by his fiance of 24 years, Deb Gryniewski; two sisters, Bonnie (Wayne) Stretsbery of Rothschild, and Colleen (Mike) Crowley of Wausau; two nieces and one nephew. Extended family includes Tammy Puphal; Tracy (Randy) Pagryzinski; four step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Even though Keith and Deb were not officially married, he was a very big part of their lives. We will all miss him greatly. Rest In Peace.

Celebration of life will be held at the Rothschild Village Hall, 211 Grand Ave. (Old Business 51) Rothschild on Wednesday June 26, 2019, from 4:30pm-7pm.

The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 22, 2019
