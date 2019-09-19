|
|
Keith White
Birnamwood - Keith Eugene White of Birnamwood, died Monday, September 16th, 2019, under the compassionate care of the staff of Cloverleaf Terrace, LLC Assisted Living (formerly Bohlman Manor) and LeRoyer Hospice. He had been a resident of Cloverleaf Terrace since July 9, 2010 having made the decision to move there with his wife, Millie. Keith remained there after her passing in 2013.
He was born on April 30, 1929 in Widen, West Virginia to Gladys (Barnett) and Ben White and was the second oldest of a family of ten.
Keith served in the Korean War from April 21, 1951 until his honorable discharge on March 19, 1953. He married Mildred (Matz, Looney, Jessie) in Indianapolis, Ind and later moved to Antigo, Wausau and Birnamwood, Wis.
Keith was a salesman for the Jewel Tea Company for many years and retired as Office Manager at Baker Canning Company of Antigo.
Keith is survived by his siblings, Kenneth White of Indiana, Winston White of Tennessee, and Betty Bruton and Carol Cossell of Indiana. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Edward Matz of Birnamwood and sisters-in-law, Lois Liethen of Wittenberg and Shirley Clark of Birnamwood. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Millie White; brothers, Ben White of Michigan and Dorsel White of Texas, and sisters, Erma Woody of West Virginia, Pauline Garey and Viola Priddy both of Indiana. He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Warren Crawford, Melvin Matz, Eldo Frederick, William Liethen, Jr., and Robert Clark; sisters-in-law Eudora Crawford, Mildred Matz, Irene Matz, Marion Matz and Evelyn Frederick, and nephews Lee Eysturlid, Kevin and Kenneth Frederick, and great-nephew Nels Jacobson.
Because Keith came from a large family that is scattered throughout the United States, some of his family details were not available.
Keith and Millie did not have children of their own and instead accepted and loved the vast amount of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews of both of their families, and attended as many of their baptisms, confirmations, graduations, weddings, sports, music and other events as they possibly could.
A Christian Funeral will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will take place in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood with military rites conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10AM until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019