|
|
Kelly Jean Kuehl
La Crosse - Kelly Jean Kuehl, 41, of La Crosse WI, formerly of Rothschild, WI, suddenly passed away on Sunday May 26th while camping with her best friend, her mother.
Kelly was born 02-02-1978 to Robert L. Kuehl and Donna J. (Reinke) Kuehl in Wausau, WI.
Kelly graduated from D C Everest HS. She received her bachelor's degree from UW La Crosse and her Master's degree from Winona State University. She was most recently employed as house manager at Chileda Development and Learning Center.
Kelly enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. Kelly was a caring big-hearted wonder woman who would always go above and beyond for anyone and everyone.
Kelly is survived by her mother Donna J. Kuehl, brothers Paul Kuehl (Robbi) and Matthew (Tracy) Kuehl. Nephews Keegan Kuehl, Seth Baus and Hayden Haase. Nieces Erica Baus and Haley Haase. Grandmother Vivian (Oma) Kuehl. Uncle Craig (Denise) Kuehl. Aunt Jill Holzem and her fur babies Danko, Bernie and Lola.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father Robert L. Kuehl. Grandparents Clifford and Jeanie (Nana) Reinke and Robert T. Kuehl and her aunt Joan Kuehl.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of our camping families for the help and support.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to www.unforgettableunderdogs.org/donate c/o Kelly Kuehl
Kelly would like to tell everyone "Good night, God bless, I love you."
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 7, 2019