Ken Christianson
Ken Christianson, 91, died May 12, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center , Weston and is now at peace with his Lord and Savior.
He was born in Green Bay, son of the late Ben and Stella Christianson. On September 2, 1950 he and Betty were married at Annunciation Catholic Church, Green Bay. She survives.
Ken retired in 1991 after working 40 years at Green Bay Packaging -- in Green Bay and Wausau.
Ken was very creative, and especially talented in wood working. He made numerous furniture and decorative items that are cherished by his family. He and Betty enjoyed going up north to their "cabin". They often invited family there, so everyone could enjoy time with them in this special place. Countless memories were made in the great outdoors exploring, fishing and other fun things. He enjoyed traveling, and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.
Ken enjoyed teaching important lessons from everyday life or from a story he would tell. He was an example of commitment, hard work and love for his family.
Ken is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Lynn (Don) Neenah, Larrie Madison, Carol (Herb) Ninnemann Wausau and Donna (Dennis) Lake Tomahawk; granddaughters, Kris (Francis) , Jamie (Jeremiah) Jenny (Gaylen), Sarah (Jason) and Brittany; grandsons, Brian (Kaye), Matt (Courtney) and Tyler; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings Jim (Shirley), and sister-in-law Mary. Also many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bernadine La Plant, brothers Lloyd Christianson and Deacon Edward Christianson.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held Wed. May 20, 2020.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020