Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Baltz Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Baltz Sr. Obituary
Kenneth A. Baltz Sr., age 76 of Lake Tomahawk, WI died on Thursday, February 6th at his residence. Ken was born on December 2, 1943 in Wausau, WI the son of Emil and Agnes (nee Meyer) Baltz. Ken graduated from Tomahawk High School and married Betty Weber on July 25, 1964, she survives.

Ken was a retired Timber Faller and former part-owner of Baltz Well Drilling. Ken loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, archery, trap and gathering around a bon fire will family and friends. He also enjoyed watching birds and animals at his feeders from his front porch. He was known and loved by others for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Baltz and by daughter: Monica Baltz; son: Ken (Vickie) Baltz Jr. and his grandson: Sawyer Baltz and granddaughter: Payton Baltz and further survived by Sisters: Vernelle Carazalla, Carol Gruening, and Beverly Gruening; and Sisters-in-Law: Janet Baltz and Henrietta Baltz and by many nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Agnes (Meyer) Balz; Brothers: Robert Balz, Donald Baltz and Duane Baltz.

Upon his wishes, cremation took place and his family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to HYF Dr. Kate Lakeland Hospice, PO Box 770, Woodruff, WI 545468

Online condolences may be shared at

www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -