Kenneth A. Baltz Sr., age 76 of Lake Tomahawk, WI died on Thursday, February 6th at his residence. Ken was born on December 2, 1943 in Wausau, WI the son of Emil and Agnes (nee Meyer) Baltz. Ken graduated from Tomahawk High School and married Betty Weber on July 25, 1964, she survives.
Ken was a retired Timber Faller and former part-owner of Baltz Well Drilling. Ken loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, archery, trap and gathering around a bon fire will family and friends. He also enjoyed watching birds and animals at his feeders from his front porch. He was known and loved by others for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Baltz and by daughter: Monica Baltz; son: Ken (Vickie) Baltz Jr. and his grandson: Sawyer Baltz and granddaughter: Payton Baltz and further survived by Sisters: Vernelle Carazalla, Carol Gruening, and Beverly Gruening; and Sisters-in-Law: Janet Baltz and Henrietta Baltz and by many nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Agnes (Meyer) Balz; Brothers: Robert Balz, Donald Baltz and Duane Baltz.
Upon his wishes, cremation took place and his family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to HYF Dr. Kate Lakeland Hospice, PO Box 770, Woodruff, WI 545468
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020