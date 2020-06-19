Kenneth A. "Ken" Bjerke
Wausau - Kenneth A. "Ken" Bjerke, 97, Wausau formerly of Streamwood, IL passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Bay at Colonial Manor, Wausau.
He was born March 20, 1923 in Williston, North Dakota, son of the late Edward and Agnette (Erickson) Bjerke. On January 20, 1945 he married Lillian Seuffer in Corpus Christi, Texas. They met in Chicago at a Serviceman's dance while Ken was in the Navy. Lillian preceded him in death in September of 1999.
Ken was an engineer for Zenith and Motorola for many years. Some of his favorite pastimes included being a Boy Scout leader, coaching youth baseball, playing chess and the violin and later attending the Edgar Steam Engine Show.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII & Korea and as a reservist. One of his happier later moments was going on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with his grandson Dave and granddaughter Carol.
Survivors include his children, Susan (Joel) Twerberg, Edgar, Scott (Kathy) Bjerke, Denver, his grandchildren, Carol Twerberg, David (Andrea) Twerberg and Eric Twerberg, three great grandchildren, Paulina, Kristoffer and Nicholas and one great-great grandson Dezmin, nieces Bev, Bonnie & Caroline and nephew Kent.
Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Ken's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.