Kenneth A. "Ken" Bjerke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth A. "Ken" Bjerke

Wausau - Kenneth A. "Ken" Bjerke, 97, Wausau formerly of Streamwood, IL passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Bay at Colonial Manor, Wausau.

He was born March 20, 1923 in Williston, North Dakota, son of the late Edward and Agnette (Erickson) Bjerke. On January 20, 1945 he married Lillian Seuffer in Corpus Christi, Texas. They met in Chicago at a Serviceman's dance while Ken was in the Navy. Lillian preceded him in death in September of 1999.

Ken was an engineer for Zenith and Motorola for many years. Some of his favorite pastimes included being a Boy Scout leader, coaching youth baseball, playing chess and the violin and later attending the Edgar Steam Engine Show.

Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII & Korea and as a reservist. One of his happier later moments was going on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with his grandson Dave and granddaughter Carol.

Survivors include his children, Susan (Joel) Twerberg, Edgar, Scott (Kathy) Bjerke, Denver, his grandchildren, Carol Twerberg, David (Andrea) Twerberg and Eric Twerberg, three great grandchildren, Paulina, Kristoffer and Nicholas and one great-great grandson Dezmin, nieces Bev, Bonnie & Caroline and nephew Kent.

Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Ken's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved