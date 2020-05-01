|
Kenneth Bukowski
Birnamwood - Kenneth Donald Bukowski, 82, Birnamwood, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born on November 15, 1937, the youngest son of late Michael John and Victoria (Buska) Bukowski.
Kenneth graduated from D.C. Everest High School in Schofield in 1957, going on to earn an Art Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1961. He served 30 faithful years as an Art teacher in the Spencer school system until he retired in 1992. Kenneth was a cheerful person with a big laugh and a joyful presence. He loved travel, painting, the casino, stamp collecting, and his house on Mayflower Lake.
Survivors include his niece, Julie Bukowski, Wausau; and five nephews, Richard Lee (Colleen) Bukowski, Eagle River; Bruce (Janet) Bukowski, Annapolis, MD; Daniel (Tamzin) Bukowski , Alexandria, MN; Jack (Faith) Clark, Mosinee; and Andrew (Karen) Clark, Minocqua. In addition, he is survived by over twenty great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard John Bukowski; his sister, Irene Clark (Bukowski); and one nephew, Thomas Clark.
At Kenneth's request there will not be any formal funeral services. In lieu of a memorial, Kenneth's family is asking that a donation be made in his honor to the .
