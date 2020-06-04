Kenneth E. Ahrens
Marathon - Kenneth E. Ahrens, 73, Marathon, was called to eternal rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born June 21, 1946 in Wausau, to Virginia (Assells) Ahrens, Wausau, and the late Edwin Ahrens. On June 3, 1978, he married Betty Knauf at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon.
Ken worked as an accountant with Customer One Cooperative, Marathon, and later with Dairy Services, Stratford. Church and community were important to Ken. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister, usher, and money counter. For the past several years he also managed the parish cemetery. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and served as an officer of the Rib Riders Snowmobile Club for many years.
Ken had an infectious laugh and made friends everywhere he went. His favorite pastimes were hunting, camping, and an occasional trip to the casino. Ken most enjoyed the time he spent with family, watching his granddaughter's basketball games, and taking walks with his granddog, Dude.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Betty of 42 years; mother Virginia; daughters Sandy (Larry) Buchberger, Wausau, Sara (Paul) Jaglinski, Wisconsin Rapids; granddaughter Jordyn Jaglinski; sister Kathy (Ed) Hagenbucher, Wausau; and brother Edwin Jr. "Paulie" (friend Sue Austin) Ahrens, Wausau.
Ken's family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and CNAs at Aspirus Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.
The celebration of Ken's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing recommendations will be observed for the visitation and funeral.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.