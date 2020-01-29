|
|
Kenneth Edwards
Wausau - Kenneth R. Edwards, age 94 of Wausau died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community.
Ken was born on June 1, 1925 in Wausau to the late Harry and Minnie (Hanke) Edwards. After high school graduation he went on to work for Pied Piper Shoe Factory. It was here that he met his future wife, Jean Sobjeck. They were married on October 8, 1966 at First Presbyterian Church. They spent 49 wonderful years doing everything together until Jean's death on September 8, 2015. After 21 years at Pied Piper Shoe Factory, Ken then went on to work for Wausau Insurance until his retirement in 1990. He was very proud of working his way up from paper cutter all the way to management and becoming a member of the North Eastern Chapter of the International Publishing Management Association.
Ken was a kind, caring man whose biggest joy in life was his family. He would light up anytime he would see any of them, especially the grandchildren. He had a special relationship with the grandkids starting from when he would babysit them when they were little all the way up to the kids coming to visit him in the nursing home. They made each other happy. Ken was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as both an usher and deacon. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many weekends at his sister Eva's cabin on Lake Solberg in Phillips hunting and fishing with his family.
Ken is survived by his daughter Laurie (Michael) Mohr; grandchildren Jacob, Rebecca, and Grace Mohr; sister Shirley Schulrud; brother in law Donald Sobjeck; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by his sisters Eva Revie, Elizabeth Edwards, Helen Malueg, Ida Kluender, and Vera Edwards; and brothers Harry, Thomas, and Vernon Edwards.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. The Rev. Joy Nelson Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will take follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at www.helke.com
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Benedictine Living Community, especially Anna and Gina as well as to Olivia Punke for their loving care for Ken and his family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020