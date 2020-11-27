Kenneth G Burns
Rib Mountain - Kenneth G. Burns, 85, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, November 25, 2020, at Primrose Memory Care under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services, in Weston.
He was born in Wausau on December 18, 1934, to the late Thomas and Blanche (Wanke) Burns. He graduated from Wausau High in 1953, before joining the United States Army and served his country honorably.
Ken received his Master Barbers license from the State of Wisconsin in 1981 and enjoyed barbering for many years. Ken achieved the title of Master Angler in 1990 from the UW Madison. He later retired from Greenheck in March 1996. He and Earlene were members of Grace United Church of Christ for over 50 years where they were both very active. They would usher and help with meals.
Snowmobiling, golfing, fishing, and going up to the cottage on Lake Manson, were all things that Ken enjoyed doing. He was a kind person who enjoyed helping others, meticulous in the things that he did and truly cared about his family, friends, and neighbors. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ken is survived by his nieces, Renee (Keith) Litzer and Brenda (David) Frome; nephews, Jerry, Mark, Tom, and Tim; Great-nieces, Rachel (Will) Landon and Shannon (Ben) Klatt; as well as his brother-in-law, Ronald Heller.
He was preceded in death by his brother Sam Burns and his sisters, Ellen (Burns) Hintz and Ruth (Burns) Carpenter.
A viewing will take place from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Julie Goranson will officiate.
The family wishes to thank Primrose Memory Care and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the dedicated care that they gave to Ken.
Family and friends may go to www.helke.com
to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.