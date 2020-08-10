Kenneth G. Wilcox
Weston - Kenneth "Ken" George Wilcox, 70, of Weston lost his battle with Leukemia on August 10, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Ken was born in Neenah, WI on May 2, 1950, to the late Rolland and Elizabeth (Mesner) Wilcox. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marlene (Miller) Wilcox; daughters, Mary (Patrick) Wilcox-Martin of Sun Prairie, Elizabeth Wilcox of Weston, Jennifer (Matthew) Scharenbroch of Appleton; grandson, Evan James Scharenbroch of Appleton. He is further survived by his siblings, Ann Peasavento, Virginia Wilcox, Theadore (Virginia) Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Peter Wilcox.
Ken graduated from Xavier High School in Appleton in 1968. He continued his education for two years at Michigan Tech and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from U.W. Platteville. He met Marlene Miller in Appleton, and they were married on May 3, 1980, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Over his career, he was employed by Meyer Industries of Redwing, MN, Skyline Industries of Flint, MI, Twin City Testing of Wausau and retired after 25 years of service as a R&D Engineer at Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork in Wausau.
Besides his wife and three daughters, Ken loved to ride his bicycle. He rode with bicycle groups and on his own, carrying items along to camp on extended trips. He also rode to work while at Kolbe & Kolbe every day as long as the weather was good from April to November. He loved to garden and grew many of his vegetables from seeds that he harvested from year to year (Seed Savers Exchange.) For many years, Ken was an active member at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild, participating in the choir and youth activities.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A private memorial service will be held, officiated by Pastor Rich Block of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild.
The family wishes to thank all involved with Ken's care with special thanks to Dr. Chris Peterson and the team at the Aspirus Cancer Center. Ken was grateful for all those who donate blood and plasma to help others. A special thanks to Pride TLC for the compassionate care he received during the short time he was there, as well as the caregivers from Nicolet Staffing.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. For those that are able, also consider donating blood at a local blood center.
