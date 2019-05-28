Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. "Pete" Hoffman


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth H. "Pete" Hoffman Obituary
Kenneth "Pete" H. Hoffman

Wausau - Kenneth "Pete" H. Hoffman, 83, Wausau, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 3, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Sigmund) Hoffman. On August 3, 1968 he married Kathleen Derfus in Stratford. She survives.

Pete started his working career as a cheese maker and later went to work for Drott Manufacturing which became J. I. Case. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, bird watching and was an avid Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; children, Kim (Kim) Frahm and Keith (Jane) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jody (Janeth) Ross, Samantha (Worth) Ballou, Chase, Vincent and William Hoffman; great-grandchild, Aylah Ballou; brother, Gerald (Marcella) Hoffman; sister, Patricia (Allen) Voigt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Download Now