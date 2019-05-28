Kenneth "Pete" H. Hoffman



Wausau - Kenneth "Pete" H. Hoffman, 83, Wausau, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.



He was born July 3, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Sigmund) Hoffman. On August 3, 1968 he married Kathleen Derfus in Stratford. She survives.



Pete started his working career as a cheese maker and later went to work for Drott Manufacturing which became J. I. Case. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, bird watching and was an avid Packer fan.



Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; children, Kim (Kim) Frahm and Keith (Jane) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jody (Janeth) Ross, Samantha (Worth) Ballou, Chase, Vincent and William Hoffman; great-grandchild, Aylah Ballou; brother, Gerald (Marcella) Hoffman; sister, Patricia (Allen) Voigt.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



The memorial Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.