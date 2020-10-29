1/2
Kenneth I. Gunderson
Kenneth I. Gunderson

Schofield - On October 27, 2020 Kenneth I. Gunderson passed away at the age of 96. He was born June 7th, 1924 to the late Bernard T. and Almyra R. (McClean) Gunderson.

He married the late Marilyn P. Maahs on July 12, 1947. They were married for 66 years.

Ken is survived by 5 daughters: Barbara Mazzoni, Cathy (Terry) Sonntag, Joanne Novak, Lynn (Ralph) Buska, Amy Gunderson and a son. He had eight grandchildren: Aaron Mazzone, Jessica (Dan) Mazzone-Cain, Jason Novak, Derek (Rachel) Sonntag, Brett Sonntag, Jeremy Buska, Adam Buska, Honna Hinzman, six great grandchildren: Jackson Mazzone, Marielle and Nicholas Cain, Brooke Sonntag, Taylor and Trent Friedli and one great-great grandchild: Kalani. He is further survived by a brother: Raphael (Pat) Gunderson, sisters-in-law; Lois Kielman, Carol Gilbertson, Jean (Jack) Zienert, Delores Nagel, Karen Dobbe and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, wife, two brothers, three sisters, six brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, one nephew.

Ken as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, serving during WWII. He worked as a truck driver and was proud to have driven accident free throughout his career. After he retired he drove for MediVan and later worked at the Wausau Mall parking ramp.

Ken loved Ice fishing, playing cards and going to casinos.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

The family wishes thank the wonderful staff at Cedar Ridge Elder Services for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time.








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
