|
|
Kenneth J. Damitz
Weston - Kenneth J. "Kenny" Damitz, 74, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
Ken was born October 26, 1944, in Antigo, son of the late George and Cecilia (Wilhelm) Damitz. Ken married Darlene Bruski on February 14, 1971. She preceded him in death in 1977. Ken married Tess Camomilli on December 12, 1981. She survives.
Survivors include his wife, Tess Damitz, Weston; children, Lee (Pam) Damitz, Crawfordville, FL, and Jody (Lori) Damitz, Cooksville, TN; step children, Amie Leonoff, Wausau, and Brenda Leonoff, Wausau; two grandsons, Christopher Damitz, NC, and Taddum Damitz, TN, and granddaughter, Arganie Leonoff, Wausau, whom he helped raise and who was the apple of his eye; three sisters, Patsy Damitz, Schofield, Marion (Richard) Meidl, AZ, Barbara Paxton, IN; three brothers, Joe Damitz, Schofield, Jim (Sue) Damitz, Aniwa, and George (Lou Anne) Damitz, TX; brother-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Camomilli, New Holstein; sister-in-law, Suzzette Camomilli, Kiel; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and first wife, Ken was preceded in death by infant son James, brother John Damitz, and sister Claire Martzahl.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Interment will be in St. Florian Catholic Cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed and full-length obituary available at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019