Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
Kenneth J. Heldt

Kenneth J. Heldt Obituary
Kenneth J. Heldt

Wausau - Kenneth "Ken" J. Heldt, 72, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1947 in Antigo, son of the late Reinhold and Esther (Lotzer) Heldt.

Ken attended school in both Phlox and Athens. He farmed with his parents until their retirement, and Ken went to work for Wausau Homes.

Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, transporting cars for various dealers and always lending a hand to his many friends.

Survivors include, his brother, Ray (Erika) Heldt, Florida; and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Dahl, Delores Nowacki and Audrey Uhthoff; one brother, Donald Heldt; and special friend, Sharon Kohnhorst.

A private graveside service will be held at Athens Lutheran Cemetery in Athens.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
