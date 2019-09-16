Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Colby, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Marschke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Marschke


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Marschke Obituary
Kenneth L. Marschke

Weston - Remembering Kenneth L. Marschke

Kenneth L. Marschke of Weston WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 11th, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1939, son of the late Fred and Helen Marschke. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army and is a retiree of the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed photography, music, the Green Bay Packers and his family.

Survived by daughter Lorraine Bellisle, Missouri and son Jim Zick, Oregon. Preceded by wife Janet and Beata.

Graveside will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 11am at St. Mary's Cemetery, Colby, Wisconsin.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.