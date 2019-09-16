|
|
Kenneth L. Marschke
Weston - Remembering Kenneth L. Marschke
Kenneth L. Marschke of Weston WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 11th, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1939, son of the late Fred and Helen Marschke. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army and is a retiree of the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed photography, music, the Green Bay Packers and his family.
Survived by daughter Lorraine Bellisle, Missouri and son Jim Zick, Oregon. Preceded by wife Janet and Beata.
Graveside will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 11am at St. Mary's Cemetery, Colby, Wisconsin.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019