|
|
Kenneth "Ken" M. Peterson
Edgar - Kenneth "Ken" M. Peterson, 75, died unexpectedly Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born July 9, 1944 in Abbotsford, son of the late Lawrence and Rita (Schmitt) Peterson. On July 4, 1964, he married Judith "Judy" Szemraj at St. John's Catholic Church, Edgar. She survives.
On July 8, 1969, Ken began driving truck for 3M Corp. and drove for them until his retirement on April 1, 2005. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked gardening, yard work, fishing, baking and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was also an avid Brewer and Badger fan and enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead, with his best friends, Bill and Nancy.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 55 years, Judy; four children, Shane (Laura) Peterson, Stratford, Shelly (Terence) Kafka, Wausau, Shawn Peterson, Green Bay and Shad Peterson, Edgar; three grandchildren, Dylan, Brooke and Sonia Peterson; three brothers, Duane (Rosie) Peterson, Brian (Marla) Peterson and Arden (Marie) Peterson; five sisters, Priscilla (Narcis) Dugenske, Beth (James) Panten, Theresa (Ray) Sobeck, Ann (Larry) Sundermeyer and Charlotte Peterson; one sister-in-law, Joyce Dirksen; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019