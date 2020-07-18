Kenneth "Kenny" Schuster
Weston - Kenneth "Kenny" J. Schuster, age 74 of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020 due to a traffic accident.
Born on July 13, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Alois and Viola (Strasser) Schuster, Kenny proudly served his country in the US Army. He married Kathy Woznicki on August 9, 1969 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau.
Kenny worked for Lamers Bus Lines for more than 30 years as a coach mechanic. After retiring in 2012, he continued as a part time coach driver until 2019. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, casino trips, and traveling with his wife and family. His true passion was doing anything he could with and for his children and grandchildren, including woodworking projects, watching sporting events, or just hanging out in the backyard around the fire pit.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Schuster of Weston; his four children, Jamie (Scott) Lerch of Weston, Kevin Schuster of Green Bay, Craig (Kate) Schuster of Wausau, and Cindy (Nate) Hall of Weston; nine grandchildren, Keri (Zach) Neuner of Stevens Point, Kayla Rogan of Weston, Madisyn Schuster of Colby, Ashton Schuster of Stevens Point, Colton, Marcus, and Kirsten Hall, all of Weston, Casper and Linus Schuster of Wausau; step-grandson, Seth (Sam) Lerch of Weston; two step great-grandchildren, Zoey and Conor Lerch; his five siblings, Harold Schuster of Alaska, Marilyn (Fred) Steinagel of Schofield, Rosie (Bill) Viertel of Rothschild, Theresa (Gary) Stanke of Wausau, Ron (Julie) Schuster of Merrill, and Ed Schuster of Eagle, Wis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and other relatives and friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Schuster.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Parish, 6101 Zinser St. Weston. The Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Parish from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday and from 9:30 A.M. until Mass on Tuesday. Social distancing will be observed. Attendance for Mass may not exceed 150 people. Live-stream of the mass may be viewed by visiting brainardfuneral.com
