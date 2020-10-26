Kerry Dalton
Mosinee - Kerry J. Dalton, 70, Mosinee, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home with family, following multiple medical complications.
Kerry was born July 23, 1950, in Wausau, the daughter of the late James C. and Donna R. (Roth) Hoard. She graduated Mosinee High School in 1968. On Nov. 6, 1976, she married Thomas A. Dalton in Mosinee, he survives.
Kerry enjoyed her early career as a travel agent and went on to enjoy other occupations as well. She often spoke of appreciating the opportunities being a travel agent brought her for several memorable trips. Most of all, Kerry was proud of all of her children, and was a devoted grandmother, as her grandchildren brought her immeasurable pride, joy, and pure happiness. She was always her children's and grandchildren's greatest supporter, rarely missing any events where she could bring a lot of spirit and cheer her family on. She was well known for her pumpkin pie and her generosity to all she met, always willing to do anything to help anyone. She always had a great love for animals and would rescue every animal if she could. She will be missed by her dog, Saydi. Kerry also loved music, and will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice and dancing talent.
Kerry is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas, as well as her children, Amy (Daniel) Kerntop, Mosinee, and Amanda (Eric) Wicklund, Iron Mountain, Mich. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Alex and Anna Kerntop, Mosinee; a sister, Gale (Richard) Adamski, Rapid City, SD; a sister-in-law, Leslie (John) Austin and a brother-in-law, James (Paula) Dalton, all of Mosinee; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, Lester and Beverly Dalton, a daughter, Amber Dalton, two sons Allen and Aaron Dalton, a great-niece, Morgan Adamski; and a great-nephew, Randy Driscoll.
In accordance with Kerry's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kerry, made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or Children's Miracle Network, would be kindly appreciated.
Kerry's family would like to give special thanks to Aspirus physicians, Dr. Laurence Gordon and Dr. Hilary Scully, as well as Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services staff members, Spencer and Donna.