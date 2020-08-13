Kevin A. Hoff



Kevin passed away on August 9, 2020 after a brief illness in Sheboygan, WIsconsin. He was born September 9, 1967 in Wausau to Richard and Beverly Hoff, the youngest of three children. He graduated from DC Everest High School and went on to earn a degree in marketing from the VoTech in Wausau. Kevin held a variety of jobs over the years. He married Renee St John and had two wonderful girls Crystal and Brandi. When they divorced, Kevin moved to Sheboygan where he lived until his death with his longtime companion Janice Scheibl. He is survived by Jan, his mother, Beverly, sister Jean (Bill) Bailey, brother Russell (Lori) Hoff, children Crystal and Brandi Hoff, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date.









