Kevin K. Pomasl
Wausau - Kevin K. Pomasl, 60, died unexpectedly, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 29, 1959 in Eau Claire, son of Douglas Pomasl and the late Rosemary (Mayer) Pomasl. On October 11, 1980 he married Debra Klueckman in Wausau. She survives.
Kevin worked for 32 years at Wausau Chemical and recently transferred to Roadready Transfer Services. He enjoyed playing horseshoes for the Loading Zone, bowling for Days, fishing, hunting and camping at Lynnanne's Campground, St. Germain. He will be fondly remembered for his jokes, witty personality and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a wonderful husband, father and "Da".
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Pomasl; children, Heather (Scott) Brown and Rachel Pomasl; his pooh bear and buddy, granddaughter, Morgan; dad and step-mom, Doug (Irene) Pomasl; sister, Stephanie (Darin) Pagel, brother-in-law, Jeff (Candy) Klueckman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald (Betty) Klueckman; nieces and nephews and his childhood friend, Kurt Pospychala.
Besides his mother, Rosemary, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jerry Klueckman.
Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019