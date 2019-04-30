|
Kevin Lee Prieve
Ringle - Kevin Lee Prieve, 47, of Ringle, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after suffering a heart attack.
He was born in Wausau on September 30, 1971 to Patrick Prieve and Marilyn (Zahrt) Zunker. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1990 where he enjoyed being a member of the FFA.
On May 4, 1996, he married Brenda Fust at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Kevin worked for many years at Fustead Farms, Wausau, before being employed the past 23 years at L&S Electric in Weston as an Electromechanic.
Some of Kevin's favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, golfing, bird watching, gardening, and cutting wood.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; son, Ryan, both of Ringle; mother, Marilyn (Clark) Zunker, of Kronenwetter; brother, Keith Prieve, of Tomahawk; stepmother, Carol Prieve, of Weston; and mother-in-law, Darleen Fust, of Ringle. Kevin is further survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Wendy) Fust, of Wausau; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and his beloved cat Teddy.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Prieve; father-in-law, Roger Fust; grandparents, Harold and Loretta Prieve and Myron and Bernice Zahrt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. Rev. Jen Dahle will officiate. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, and again on Thursday, at 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to thank both the First Responders and S.A.F.E.R. for their lifesaving efforts and compassion.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019