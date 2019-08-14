Services
Rausch & Steel Funeral Home
19 S 3Rd St
Barron, WI 54812
(715) 537-3377
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Wayside Cemetery
Barron, WI

1954 - 2019
Gurnee, IL - Kevin R. Genger, age 64, of Gurnee, Illinois, died December 15, 2018 at his home. He was born September 18, 1954 in Wausau, WI to Ryles and Jeanette (Blaha) Genger. He grew up in Marathon, WI and graduated from Marathon H.S. in 1973. Kevin moved to the Chicago area where he attended and graduated from DeVry University. He began his career as an instrument scientist at Abbott Laboratories that lasted 35 years. Many patents were attributed to Kevin and his team. He retired due to ill health in 2011. Kevin is survived by his brother, Steven of Arlington, VA. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, August 22 at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
