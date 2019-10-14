|
Kevin Sharpe
Mosinee - Kevin Sharpe, 57, Mosinee, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born Sept. 2, 1962, in Portage, the son of the late Vernon and Phyllis (Graves) Sharpe. He married the late Lisa Fink in January of 1990, in Mosinee. She died in August of 1999.
"Kevin was dedicated to firefighting and worked for the Wausau Fire Department from September, 1988 to June, 2007. He took great pride in the service he provided to his community.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting in all seasons. During off seasons he could be found at the trap shooting range honing his skills. His latest passion was musky fishing; he loved being a part of Bill's Musky Club and the community gathered around fishing. He also enjoyed a fun game of cards or gathering around the fireplace and talking through the night. He was a great storyteller and always found a way to make people laugh."
Survivors include two daughters, Haley (Ryan Radder) Sharpe, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Abigail (Nicholas Jansen) Sharpe, Milwaukee; one brother, Rykart Sharpe; and former wife, Jennifer Luther, Milwaukee.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until time of services, at the church. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin's name can be directed to the Fire Family Foundation at: firefamilyfoundation.org
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019