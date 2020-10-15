Kevin T. Hagenbucher
Schofield - Kevin T. Hagenbucher, 55, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.
He was born February 17, 1965, in Wausau, son of Charlotte (Campbell) Hagenbucher and the late Thomas Hagenbucher.
Kevin spent his entire life in the Wausau area. He enjoyed his job for many years as an over the road truck driver. He often spoke of the many, many beautiful sights he saw along his journeys. He was an avid Harley fan and even named his last child after it. He loved riding his Harley Davidsons. He also enjoyed camping and huge campfires like his grandma Campbell taught him. He above all loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Nicholas and Nathan Hagenbucher, Samantha (Joshua) Coleman and Harley Hagenbucher; grandchildren, Jude, Kayleigh, Kaden, Coltan, Adrianna, Johnathon, Hailey and Rowan; mother, Charlotte Hagenbucher; brother, Kurt (Lisa) Hagenbucher, many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Connie Gleason.
Besides his father, Thomas, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt, Karen (Campbell) Erickson and "adopted" son, Matthew.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home. Kevin's uncle, the Reverend Darryl Erickson will preside. Services will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page or for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.
Kevin loved life and would want to remind us all as suggested in his and his children's tattoos: "Live Once"
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com