Kirk D. Bender
Kronenwetter - Kirk "Kirby" D. Bender, 63, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home, under the care of TLC caregivers and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born March 9, 1956 in Wausau, son of the late Flexie and Mary (Beck) Bender.
Kirk was past co-owner of Bender Construction and worked as a carpenter, a job he excelled in and truly loved. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting and listening to both country and polka music. Most of all, he liked to spend time with his family and friends, especially at the family cottage and family pond.
Kirk had a kind loving heart and a soul filled with laughter. He was extremely selfless and was always there to lend an ear or a hug if you needed it. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include, two daughters, Nicole (Tyson) Jenson and Heather Bender; six grandchildren, Makayla, Drew, Anneliese, Lilly, Sophia and Patrick; one brother, Douglas (Jaci) Bender; one sister, Ruby (Eugene) King; one nephew, Bryce; one niece, Amber; special friend, Linda Tilton; and his St. Bernard "Lexie".
A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Kennedy Park in Weston. Because of a family tradition, Kirk loved wearing Hawaiian shirts (mostly the same one)! Please feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt in honor of Kirk.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Bender, Robin Bender, Randy Bender, Eugene King, Bryce Bender, John Stone and Ron Bender.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society or the New Life Pet Adoption Center, Marathon.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019