Kitty Louise Devore (Colvin)
Guthrie, OK. - Kitty Louise Devore (Colvin) was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma on April 19th, 1950. She passed away unexpectedly on February 3rd, 2019. Kitty was a successful entrepreneur with a keen, unique taste in antiques. She collected dolls, furniture and all sorts of antique art. Kitty was a beloved cowboys fan, grew up on Elvis. Loved her country music. She loved the sound of a Harley, loved her leather jackets. She was a fierce woman with a wild sense of life. She was the definition of a red blooded American. Most of Kitty's life she was dedicated to helping others. She was truly one of a kind. Devoted to God, loving mother survived by her 9 children Michelle Henchey, Tommy Groff, Chuck Groff, Cindy Betts, Jamie Zarazua, Melissa Farrar, Rebecca Garcia, Jennifer Martinez, Andy Anderson. Also beloved Grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. And 2 brothers. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019