Kollette Hermann



Wittenberg -



Kollette K. Hermann, 59 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 as a result from life altering injuries sustained in an automobile accident in 1999. She was under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services at Homme Home of Wittenberg.



Kollette was born on February 13, 1960 in Antigo, the daughter of Patricia (Schultz) and the late Dale White.



Prior to her automobile accident, Kollette was a private investigator for a detective agency and was also a teachers aid at the Schofield Elementary School for many years. She was very musical and sang and played her guitar for many events and at church as part of the worship team. Kollette had a heart for the youth and lead youth groups in Wausau and Antigo. She had a gift for finding what made others unique and went out of her way to highlight the talents of others. She was humble, passionate, and always had a way to make any situation fun. Kollette had a knack for spotting the needs of others and putting herself in the position to help them. With her fantastic sense of humor, compassionate heart and magnetic personality, she was able to make anyone feel special. Everyone that knew her loved her.



Kollette is survived by her mother, Patricia White of Antigo; two children, Seleste (Keith) Finch of Ripon and Luke (Lindsey) Hermann of Birnamwood; two grandchildren, Merlin Finch and Rhys Hermann; four siblings, Jess (Gayle) White of Mattoon, Scott (Anette) White of Antigo, Jon (Lisa) White of Aniwa and Jenni (Matt) Hayek of Antigo; former husband, Anthony Hermann and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Kollette was preceded in death by her father, Dale and beloved nephew, Dustin White.



The funeral service for Kollette will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Mattoon. Rev. Dean Bertsch will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins, Shawano County. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3pm until the time of service at the church.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at Homme Home and Kollette's caregivers throughout the years that not only cared for Kollette, but her family as well.



A memorial fund will be established in Kollette's name that will benefit children in need. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on July 1, 2019