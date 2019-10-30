Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Knowlton, WI
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Knowlton, WI
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Knowlton, WI
2006 - 2019
Kolton Kramm Obituary
Kolton Kramm

Mosinee - Kolton Emil Kramm, 12, Mosinee, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on November 16, 2006, the son of Steven and Amy (Kolodziej) Kramm, Mosinee.

Kolton was that boy with the biggest heart. He made sure everyone around him was taken care of before himself. He was an amazing big brother, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed spending his time with family, fishing, hunting and was a great runner. He was also on the school track team at St. Mary's school, Marathon. Kolton was always willing to help out with anything asked and enjoyed his time helping Dad and Grandpa Kramm on the family farm.

Survivors include his parents, Steven and Amy, and brothers Oliver and Noah. Grandparents: Dennis and Barb Kramm and David Kolodziej, all of Mosinee. Great Grandma Lucille Richter, Mosinee. Aunts and Uncles: Jennifer Kramm (Jason Londerville), Renee (Jerik) Giese, Christina Kramm (Dan Wierzba) (Appleton, WI), Kristopher Kolodziej (Fairbanks, AK), Jay (Sarah) Kolodziej, Andy (Kurstin) Kolodziej, all of Mosinee. Cousins: Tien and Nikayah Kolodziej, Kaden and Jaxon Kolodziej, Lucy, Annie, Andrew, and Lukas Kolodziej, Lanndon and Brooklyn Giese.

Kolton is preceded in death by Grandma Nancy Kolodziej. Great Grandpa's Emil Chilar, James Kramm, Frank Kolodziej and Robert Richter. Great Grandma's Ann Cihlar and Stella Kolodziej.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. Jim Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm Sunday, Nov. 3rd and again from 9 am Monday until the time of services, all at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com

Kolton, we miss you so much already. You were taken way too soon. We love you so much and our hearts are now missing a piece. Grandma Nancy, please watch over him and give him hugs and kisses from us every day.

See you on Mars, Buddy! Love, Mom & Dad
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
