Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Kristel Bartnik Obituary
Kristel Bartnik

Dorchester - Kristel S. Bartnik., age 68, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
