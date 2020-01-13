|
|
Krystal M. Sampson
Wausau - Krystal M. Sampson, age 67, of Wausau, Wisconsin (formerly of Wisconsin Dells) passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital and Palliative Care Center in Wausau, WI.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the 3M Park Pavilion in Wausau, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Krystal was born on May 15, 1952 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Buchanan) Johnson. Krystal loved the outdoors and nature. She loved wilderness camping with beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She was an avid reader no matter where she was. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved her family dearly and kept them close to her heart.
Krystal is survived by her loving partner of 25 years, Larry Richter; children, Michael (Sara) Alspaugh of Wausau and Tiffany (Jeremy) Flitton of Marion, IN, as well as Larry's family, Kyler (Kayla) of Phoenix, AZ and Brandon Richter of Waupun, WI; grandchildren, Autumn, Kristen, Kevin, Kayden and Lucas and her great-grandchildren, Declan and Malcolm. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020