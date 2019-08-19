|
Kurt D. "Kickstand" Hafenbreadl
Schofield - Kurt D. "Kickstand" Hafenbreadl, 51 of Schofield passed away on August 10, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
He was born December 11, 1967 to Dennis A. and Darlene (Richmond) Hafenbreadl
He graduated from Faith Christian academy, Wausau, WI
As a young boy he dreamed of being a truck driver and own his own rig. He fulfilled that dream by purchasing his own and becoming an owner - operator. Kurt was very fond of his tractor and trailer, and lived his life doing what he loved. His main goal was to deliver his load on time - every time.
Kurt was a member of Christ Community Church, Weston, WI
Kurt is survived by his father Dennis(Renae), sons Andrew(Brittney), Austin, and Levi, all of Wausau. Brother Mark(Kimberly), his ex-wife Lori Albright. Also survived by many aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.
Kurt was preceded in death by his mother and step mother Roxanne.
There will be a memorial service at Christ Community Church (8100 Alderson St. Weston, WI 54476) on Sat. Aug 24th at 6 pm. Dr. Robin Wilde will preside. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Many thanks to Pastor Wilde and Rembs Funeral Home for their assistance during this time of loss.
Condolences my be sent online by visiting www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019