Boulder Junction - Kurt W. Cota, 83, of Boulder Junction passed away at Avanti Health and Rehabilitation Center in Minocqua on Friday January 31, 2020.

He was bornin Wausau, WI on January 5, 1937 to Roy and Eileen Cota. He lived in Madison and worked for Ideal Manufacturing before retiring to Boulder Junction 20 years ago. He was a very accomplished accordion player.

He is survived by his wife Darla, four daughters Julie (Tom) Schuster, Susan (David) O'Kane; Dawn (Kevin) Smith and Laura (Daniel) O'Kane; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Woodruff and Minocqua is serving the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
