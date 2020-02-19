Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
1300 Townline Rd
Wausau, WI
Wausau - Kurt Wilhelm Hunsicker, 63, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 while in the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House.

He was born in Wausau on February 6, 1957 to the late Carl and Loraine (Mertes) Hunsicker. He was a resident of Minneapolis for 39 years and of Wausau for 24 years.

Playing tennis, fishing up at the lake with Paul, and visiting nature parks with Justin were some of the things that Kurt enjoyed doing. His passion was in the arts. Kurt loved to direct and act and found true happiness when he was on stage performing.

Kurt is survived by his son, Justin (Rei) Mallek; his siblings, Mark Hunsicker of Wausau, Paul (Susan) Hunsicker of Tomahawk and Tina (John) Allstaedt of Wausau.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Rd, Wausau. Rev. David Wetmore will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave an online condolence.

Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
