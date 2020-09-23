Larry C. Framke
Athens - Larry C. Framke, 83, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Colonial Center, Colby.
He was born January 12, 1937 in Athens, son of the late Charles and Linda (Bramm) Framke.
Larry graduated from the Athens High School. His first job was with Stratford Homes, and later worked for other area mobile home builders. He also worked for Athens Co-op for five years, working on furnaces. Later in life, he retired from Kolbe and Kolbe in Wausau. Larry was a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens.
When Larry was a young man, he had an interest in cars of all kinds. His was always immaculate. Throughout the years, he enjoyed heating his home with firewood. On March 11, 2017, Larry had a devastating house fire that burned his family home to the ground. He had been living there since age three and had lost most all family photos and mementos. Fortunately, family and friends generously helped him with things he needed following the fire.
He is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Norman, three sisters, Agnes Framke, Jeri Poker and Bernice Giese, and one nephew, Gary Framke.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.
Pallbearers are: Lori Butt, Robert Framke, Greg Framke, Geoff Framke, Michael Giese and Kenneth Giese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Athens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com