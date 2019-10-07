|
|
Larry L. Mueller, Jr.
Edgar - Larry L. Mueller
Age 47, of Edgar, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital in Weston.
His memorial service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Saint John's Lutheran Church 120500 County Road N, Edgar, WI with Pastor Josh Keim officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday from 4PM until 8PM and again on Wednesday from 10AM until time of services. Committal services for Larry will take place at a later time.
For a complete Life Story or to share thoughts and condolences please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019