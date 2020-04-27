|
Larry Sickler
Rothschild - Larry W. Sickler, 89, formerly of Wittenberg died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Rothschild.
He was born on December 15, 1930 in Shawano County, the son of Reynolds and Edna (Hanke) Sickler.
Larry was a 1949 graduate of Wittenberg High School. He then joined the United States Marines and served his country from 1951 to 1953. Larry was an active member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502, Wittenberg.
On July 10, 1954, Larry was united in marriage to Patricia Jacobson in Wittenberg.
Larry farmed for 25 years and was a rural mail carrier retiring in 1992. He was formerly an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and was currently a member of Rib Mountain Lutheran Church. Larry enjoyed gardening, deer hunting and loved visiting with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Paula (Rick) Schulta of Eagle River, Scott (Jackie) Sickler of Wittenberg, Mark Sickler of Mosinee and Jon (Kristi) Sickler of Appleton; grandchildren, Patrick and Luke Schulta, Jamie (Antonio) Chevez, Angela (John) Zogata, Noah Sickler, Alyssa (Mark) Streveler and Brittany (friend Patrick) Sickler; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Vernabelle Fleck and sisters-in-law, Bernice Sickler and Shirley Jacobson.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Zachary Sickler; a brother, Gordon Sickler; a sister, Isabelle Borchardt and brothers-in-law, Ray Borchardt and Harold Fleck.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Wittenberg. Rev. Timothy Swanson will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion. There will be a celebration of Larry's life immediately following at Washington Park in Wittenberg.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospice as well as all of Larry's medical caregivers for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aspirus Hospice or Rib Mountain Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020