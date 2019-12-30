|
Larry Wilde
Wausau - Larry L. Wilde, 69, of Wausau passed away on December 28, 2019 at his home in Rib Mountain. He was born to Llewellyn and Christine (Slaminski) Wilde on March 11, 1950. Larry worked for the Marathon County Highway Department for 43 years. In 1988 Larry purchased a cabin up north on the Willow Flowage. He spent many weekends there making a lot of great memories with his boys and friends. He loved sitting by the fire, going for pontoon rides, polkas on Sundays, NASCAR, going to Hodag, but most of all he loved to be with his two sons and grandchildren. He was a great father to his boys and a best friend to everyone.
He is survived by his two sons, Danny (Gail) Wilde of Wausau and Todd (Lea) Wilde of Wausau. Sisters, Beverly (Clyde) Passow, Minocqua; Shirley Hoffman and Janice Hoffman both of Wausau, and five grandchildren; Erika, Carmen, Shelby, Gavin and Deegan.
He is preceded in death by his father Llewellyn, mother Christine, brothers, Tommy and Jack "Kuba."
Per Larry's wishes there will be no service. He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park in the spring.
Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020