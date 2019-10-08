|
Laura J. Scott
Mosinee - Laura Jayne Scott, 69, of Mosinee, WI passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at House of the Dove Hospice House in Marshfield, WI after battling breast cancer.
She was born on May 5, 1950 in Green Bay, WI to Fabian Belonge and Verl Jane Beyer. She grew up in the Green Bay area with one sister, Cheryl and four brothers, Kurt, Kevin, Jeff and Larry. In 1968 she graduated from East De Pere High School.
She went on to become a co-owner of Brite-Way Window Cleaning, Inc. and retired in 2010 after 30+ years. During her time with Brite-Way, Laura served as a board member on the International Window Cleaning Association (IWCA). She was well respected for her work ethic and will be remembered for her vibrant personality.
Laura always had a smile on her face. She would make a gesture or say something silly to make you laugh. In her younger years she enjoyed listening to Loretta Lynn and Pasty Cline. Laura loved to bake and play cards. She enjoyed traveling, boating and dancing. During retirement, she started crocheting and enjoyed spending time at home.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Fabian and Verl, and sister Cheryl. She is survived by her son, David Meyer, Mosinee, WI and daughter, Sarah (Guy) L'Esperance of Wausau, WI and four brothers, Kurt (Chris) of TN, Kevin (Karen) of Green Bay, WI, Jeff of Shawano and Larry (Anne) of Green Bay, WI.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019