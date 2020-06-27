Lauree Karl (Rebro, Lange)Wausau - Lauree Karl (Rebro, Lange), 73, of Wausau passed away June 25th at Stone Crest Residence.She was born April 19th, 1947 in Muskegon, MI to the late Thomas & Bette (Zatzke) Rebro. She was one of four children, growing up in Whitehall, MI and New Holstein, WI. Lauree was a passionate elementary school teacher in the Wausau School District for 23 years. She loved the outdoors, swimming, camping, and walking. She was also an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling to warm climates during her school Spring breaks. She was a lifetime member of the Woodson YMCA. Lauree especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.Lauree is survived by her two children: Christian and Leslie, four grandchildren: Alex, Tayler, Jackson, and Ava, three brothers: Thomas, Bruce and Mark, and many beloved cousins around the country.A celebration of Lauree's life will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 4:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm until the time of service. Masks and social distancing are appreciated.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wausau School Foundation.The family would like to thank Stone Crest Residence and Dr. Marie Tomasi for their care.