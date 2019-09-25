|
Laurel Schumacher
Eland - Laurel L. Schumacher, 75 of Eland, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 24, 1944 in Wausau, the daughter of the late Earl and Oral (Nedel) Panko.
On June 15,1968, Laurel was united in marriage to James Schumacher at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. He survives.
Laurel was a Title 1 Reading teacher for several rural schools and worked for the Antigo School District until her retirement. She was also a long-term substitute teacher for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District. Laurel enjoyed embroidery, reading and watching British T.V. shows. She loved shopping, especially at Goodwill. Laurel enjoyed relaxing on her deck while watching and feeding the birds. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Laurel is survived by her husband, James Schumacher of Eland; two sons, Jeffrey Schumacher of Eland and Joseph Schumacher of Eugene, OR; siblings, Patricia (Ken) Beck of Idaho, Earl Panko Jr. of Eland, Shirley (Larry) Muska of Ft. Atkinson and Dwight Panko of Eland and nieces and nephews, Aaron Panko, Tamara Ament, Sherry Pfeifer, Elkim Beck and Jennifer Beck.
Laurel was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dennis and Arlen.
A celebration of life will be held from 1PM to 3PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg.
Schmidt and Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019