Laurence "Larry" Thomas Amend
Weston - Laurence (Larry) Thomas Amend
Born 3/26/1939 (Portage, Wisconsin)
Deceased 9/27/2020 (Weston, Wisconsin)
An uncle before he was born, Larry was the youngest of 11 children. He graduated from Portage High School, then attended UW-Madison and UW-Whitewater before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served his country at the White House Army Signal Agency in Washington, D.C., which provided intelligence communications in support of the President. The day of his discharge, his commanding officer took him for a private meeting with John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office. The President thanked him for his service and congratulated him on his plans to continue his education at UW-Whitewater. Larry graduated with a degree in Business Administration, then worked as a salesman of class rings, greeting cards, insurance, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. He was a loving son, brother, husband, and father; a devoted Catholic and Knight of Columbus; a member of the Optimist Club; an avid golfer; a wicked card player; an outdoorsman; a rabid Badger, Packer, and Brewer fan; and a joyful, generous friend to many.
Those Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife Martha (Stevenson) Amend of Weston, WI; his sons Robert (Deana) Amend of Tucson, AZ and Michael (Roxane) Amend of Erie, CO; his grandchildren Allegra Amend of Los Angeles, CA, Dominic Amend of Tucson, AZ, and Jessica Amend of Erie, CO; his sister Barbara (Gary) Schroeder of Dubuque IA; his sister-in-law Patti (John) Amend of Tucson, AZ; his siblings-in-law Jim (Jerri) Stevenson of Whitewater, WI and Jan (Bob) Stevenson of Whitewater, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cousins-in-law, as well as countless close friends in Wisconsin, Arizona, and elsewhere.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Amend; by siblings Kenneth Amend, Anna Mary Tice, Bernard Joseph Amend, Regina Arndt, Cecelia Coyle, Aileen Pynnonen, Norbert Amend, John Amend, and Rita Bescup; by his parents-in-law Robert and Charity Stevenson and Claude Voyles; and by his siblings-in-law Robert and Leanne Stevenson.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday October 10th at 12:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. All who wish to attend the Mass and/or visitation are invited.
The church service will also be live-streamed by Brainard Funeral Home. You can find the live stream by viewing Larry's obituary at www.brainardfuneral.com
. Live stream will appear 15 minutes before the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Church.