LaVerne J. (Degner) Freimund
1927 - 2020
Athens - LaVerne J. (Degner) Freimund, 92, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Montello, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

LaVerne Joyce Erdmann was born on August 23, 1927 in Ripon, Wisconsin to Emil and Clara (Serrahn) Erdmann. She attended school in Ripon.

On September 4, 1948, she married Harold Degner and moved into the village of Athens.

They had two children, Shirley and Kenneth.

LaVerne and Harold farmed for 17 years before moving back into the village of Athens, where LaVerne worked in the kitchen of Athens Elementary School and then Athens High School. There she received a 25 year recognition award.

After the death of her husband Harold in 1974, LaVerne married Darold Freimund of Milan.

LaVerne enjoyed gardening, playing Sheepshead and spending time with her neighbors, friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (Tom) Raymakers of Madison, Ken (Karry) Degner of Coloma, grandchildren, Brian Raymakers of Madison, Trisha Raymakers of Chicago, April Degner of Chicago, Alex Osolkowski of Rib Lake and her step children and step grandchildren of the Darold Freimund family.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, William (Verna), Jim, Robert, Richard and sisters, Evelyn (Richard) Gazinski, Ruth (Henry) Heidelbach and Carol (Wilfred) Petznick.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing precautions will be strictly observed.

There will be a livestream of LaVerne's services Wednesday on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran School in Athens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
