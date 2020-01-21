|
LaVerne J. Springer
Wausau - LaVerne "Vern" Springer, 79, died at home with his family by his side on Friday, January 17, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born April 25, 1940 on the family farm on Holstein Lane just south of Edgar, son of the late Paul and Blanche (Austin) Springer. Vern had six brothers and two sisters. In his younger years, he worked on the family farm and attended a one room school, close to his home. As an adult, he continued to work on the farm with his two brothers, Bill and Robert, while living in his own home which was located down the road from the family farm. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and snow blowing the neighbors driveways.
Vern married and had two sons, LeRoy who died in infancy and George, who was killed by a drunk driver. On September 20, 1986, he married Jean Holte. Together, they lived on the farm for one year, and then moved to Jean's home east of Wausau. Vern began working for North Central Heath Care where he drove a big yellow bus, transporting clients to and from activities. He had this job for 27 years, and his clients were like his own family. Two years ago, Vern had to give up driving bus, due to health reasons.
Vern was loved by many and will be remembered as a good friend by those who knew him. Some of his fondest memories included helping build and attending the Wausau Alliance Church. Our deepest gratitude to our many neighbors, friends and Godson, Matt Springer for all their loving support.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; three step-children, John (Debbie) Holte, Post Falls, ID and their daughter, Jessica, June Holte, Kansas City, MO and Janet Holte, Sun Prairie; two brothers, Leonard (Jan) Springer, Edgar, Robert Springer, Edgar; one sister, Rose (Jim) Karlen, Marathon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sons, LeRoy and George; and four siblings, Paul, Delores, William and Eddy Springer.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wausau Alliance Church, 2135 Franklin Street. Rev. Greg Schmidt and Rev. David Gilmore will co-officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020