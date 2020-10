Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence (Larry) Frank



Overland Park, KS - Lawrence (Larry) Frank, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21st at Stratford Commons Memory Care, Overland Park KS. It brings us joy to have Dad reunited with Mom (Lois) and my dear brother Larry. Dad led a long and interesting life. Dad, you were always a character! Your loving family, Jamie, Jim and Matthew Hammes.









