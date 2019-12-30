|
|
Lawrence J. Bargender
Edgar - Lawrence J. Bargender, 86, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau.
He was born July 26, 1933 in town of Frankfort, son of the late Joseph and Marie (Ellenbecker) Bargender. On October 8, 1953 he married Beth Schraufnagel in Abbotsford. She survives.
Lawrence worked as a farmer and after retirement drove school bus for 17 years. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, pool and bowling. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead. Lawrence loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events whenever he could.
Survivors include his wife, Beth Bargender; children, Debby (Paul) Berg, Mark (Bonnie) Bargender, Robyn (Dan) Kiefer, Beckie Knetter, Tracey (Larry) Lehman, Kristy Bargender, Shelly (Gerry) Guenther, Troy (Kathy) Bargender, Wendy (Ray) Chojnowski and April (Mark) Berg; grandchildren, Tyler (Mollie) Berg, Lincoln (Maria) Berg, Ryan (Brooke) Bargender, Joshua (Nikki) Bargender, Drew (Amy) Kiefer, Kody (Michelle) Kiefer, Travis (Gina) Knetter, Justin (Louise) Knetter, Morgan (Mitch) Mueller, Marshall (Brook) Lehman, Shay (girlfriend Michelle) Lehman, Reed (fiancé Cassie) Lehman, Blake (Miranda) Lehman, Courtney (Eric) Hartwig, Kyley Guenther, Whitney (boyfriend Mitch) Guenther, Nolan (fiancé Mandy) Bargender, Michael (girlfriend Tori) Bargender, Andrew (girlfriend Heather) Bargender, Clare Bargender, Alyssa Bargender, Logan (Sammy) Chojnowski, Cassidy (Erich) Schmitt, Austin (girlfriend Kassy) Chojnowski, Delaney (Brandon) Jinkins, Marlee (Andrew) Greco, Riley Berg and Mason Berg; 35 great-grandchildren; brothers, Urban Bargender and Clarence (Shirley) Bargender; brothers-in-law, Allen Schraufnagel and Noel (Darlene) Schraufnagel; sisters-in-law, Karin Hoffman, Lynda Graham and Trudee (Gus) Smith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Katie Hart, Elaine Bargender, Bernadine Schlais, granddaughter, Jordyn Guenther, son-in-law, Glen Knetter, sister-in-law, Arlene Bargender, brothers-in-law, Cletus Hart and Virgil Schlais.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at North Central Health Care Center for their kind, compassionate care and to Rev. Thomas Huff for guidance through visits and prayer.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020