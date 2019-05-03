|
|
Lawrence J. Miller, age 84, of Reedsburg, formerly from Birnamwood, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26th , 2019. He was born on July 4th, 1934 in Shawano County, Wisconsin, the son of Andrew & Irene Miller. He was united in marriage to Patricia Carlton on July 9th, 1955 in Schofield, WI. This marriage was blessed with two sons. He was a very hard worker, he enjoyed making people smile, his biggest enjoyment in life were his horses and dogs. He always made people feel welcome and won them over with his warm charisma. He was veteran in the U.S. Army for 2 years, before being discharged for medical reasons.
He is survived by his son: John (Angela) Miller, of Reedsburg, along with his granddaughters: Emily and Chloe Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia and his son: Jesse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lawrence Miller at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Military rites following. The Reverend David Carrano will be the Celebrant. A graveside burial will be at a later date in Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church.
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice Care for keeping Lawrence comfortable during his battle with cancer.
The Hoof Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is serving the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 3, 2019