Lawrence "Larry" L. Nikolai
Wausau - Lawrence "Larry" Leo Nikolai, 89, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pride TLC Therapy & Living Campus, Weston.
He was born on November 24, 1930, in Wausau to the late Joseph and Helen (Marquardt) Nikolai. Larry grew up and attended school in Wausau. He met the love of his life, Gail Sillars, while working together at Wilson-Hurd in Wausau. After Larry's return home from Germany, where he served in the military during the Korean conflict, Gail and Larry were married on October 29, 1955 in Pine City, MN.
Larry worked at James River Corporation for 36 years as a printing pressman. He was a member of The Church of the Resurrection where he also ushered. Larry enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, and also collecting die cast cars. During the summers, Larry took great pride in gardening and shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends. In the winter months, his talent in woodworking became gifts to family and the community through the local Talent Shop. Larry's family was very important to him and spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him much joy. Over the years, Larry also loved the companionship of his many pet dogs.
Survivors include two sons, Perry (Connie) Nikolai and Christopher (Linda) Nikolai; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kerry), Sarah (Greg), Stephanie (Patrick), Christopher (Olivia), Zachary (Kayla), Christopher (Kay), Lance (Jennie), Christi (Marty), Chad, Patricia (engaged to Joel), and Chelsea (Andy); great-grandchildren, Emalee, Andrew, Reece, Laine, Arden, Aiden, Quinn, Eliza, James, Tessa, Cora, Kaedyn, Violet, Mercedes, Declan, Kole, Keaton, Jordan, Austin, Taryn, Owen, Evan and Conner; and sisters-in-laws, Dorothy and Reggie Nikolai.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gail, his parents, five brothers, and four sisters
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Church of the Resurrection, 621 North Second Street, Wausau, with The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, town of Texas, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Burns Post 388.
"We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pride TLC, Aspirus Hospice Services, and Dr. Kevin O'Connell of Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine for the care they gave Larry and the kindness shown to our family."
Due to current recommendations, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.