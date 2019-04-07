Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Medford, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Medford, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Salzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Salzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence "Larry" Salzman Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Salzman

Medford - Lawrence R. "Larry" Salzman, son of Joseph and Mary (Niziolek) Salzman, 90, of Medford, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, under the care of Marshfield Palliative Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford. Father Phil Juza will officiate. Burial will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Westboro. Visitation will be held that morning at the church from 9:00 until the time of Mass. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.