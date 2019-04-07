|
Lawrence "Larry" Salzman
Medford - Lawrence R. "Larry" Salzman, son of Joseph and Mary (Niziolek) Salzman, 90, of Medford, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, under the care of Marshfield Palliative Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford. Father Phil Juza will officiate. Burial will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Westboro. Visitation will be held that morning at the church from 9:00 until the time of Mass.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019