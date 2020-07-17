Lawrence Schueller
Edgar -
Lawrence John "Butch" Schueller, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and his loving family.
He was born November 28, 1943 in Edgar, son of the late Louis and Clara (Braun) Schueller. On August 8, 1964, he married Sandra Butalla.
Graduating from Edgar High School in 1961, Butch earned his apprenticeship under Larry's Plumbing & Heating and subsequently owned and operated Schueller Plumbing & Heating until his retirement in 2008. He proudly served the community as a Lieutenant of Edgar Fire Department and EMT.
As a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, he belonged to the Holy Name Society, was an usher, served on the St. John School Board, and was involved in many maintenance and improvement projects for the school and church.
He enjoyed helping his children with building and home improvement projects, fishing, playing cards, watching his grandchildren participate in sports and other extra-curricular activities, watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, listening to the Statler Brothers, bowling, canning pickles, gardening, watching westerns, and spending time at the cottage with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; his children, Brenda (Tim) Werner, Amy (Mark) Fisher, Christopher (Megan) Schueller, Diane (Patrick) Kreft, Ellen (Steven) Lueth and Francine (Kurt) Berry; grandchildren, Rhyannon Werner, Noah Werner (Lindsay Meissner), Reese (Hector) Marroquin, Nehemiah Werner, Maria Fisher (fiancé Michael Beaudry), Austin Fisher, Connor Schueller, Luke Schueller, Kira Kreft, Allison Kreft, Audrey Lueth, Lauren Lueth, Dawson Berry and Devanne Berry; eight great grandchildren; brother, Oliver (Helen) Schueller; and sisters, Dorothy Schueller, Agnes Adamski and Virginia Heidmann.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Sylvarius, Alois, Victor and George Schueller and Marie Krause; and mother- and father-in-law, Matthew and Marian Butalla.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Stoffel, the staff of Wausau Manor, and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for their kind and compassionate care of Butch.
A Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday July 24 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. John the Baptist Parish and School or Edgar Fire Department.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com